Raymond James Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) in a report issued on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will earn $3.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.59. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $61.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International Inc. (MG.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.84 EPS.

Shares of Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) stock opened at C$78.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -130.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$68.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.96. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$33.22 and a 52 week high of C$80.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Magna International Inc. (MG.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -261.71%.

In other Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) news, Senior Officer Guenther Friedrich Apfalter sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.90, for a total transaction of C$3,076,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,688,523.70. Also, Director Donald James Walker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.83, for a total transaction of C$7,883,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,116,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$88,021,972.15.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

