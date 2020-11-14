Raymond James & Associates Sells 23,814 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,265 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 23,814 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.25% of Cree worth $17,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Cree by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cree by 299.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cree by 69.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of CREE stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.41.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $942,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CREE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.