Raymond James & Associates Sells 16,301 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 282,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,301 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $16,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,378,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,983,000 after buying an additional 37,499 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $75.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.44.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

