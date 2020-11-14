Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 29.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,411,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,131 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $15,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. FAI Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Shares of NYSE RQI opened at $11.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $15.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

