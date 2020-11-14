Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 356,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,584 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $16,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 56.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,464,000 after acquiring an additional 549,712 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 18.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 646,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,305,000 after purchasing an additional 102,474 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,878,000 after purchasing an additional 38,086 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 482,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,173,000 after purchasing an additional 81,658 shares during the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut Koninklijke Philips to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $53.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.74. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.28. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

