Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,247 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $16,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,588.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCEP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $41.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola European Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.16.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $39.50 on Friday. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $57.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 5.4%.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.