Raymond James & Associates Purchases 4,548 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $16,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total value of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications stock opened at $304.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $306.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.64. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $205.20 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,899.88 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.69.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

