Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,079 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.23% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $15,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,677,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,766,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,438,000 after acquiring an additional 458,010 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 142.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,772,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,768 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 70.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,811,000 after acquiring an additional 987,341 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,245,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,769,000 after purchasing an additional 261,345 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.