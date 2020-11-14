Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in FMC were worth $16,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 270.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in FMC by 4.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in FMC during the third quarter valued at $2,765,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC opened at $108.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $115.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.22.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Rowe upped their price target on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.