Raymond James & Associates Has $17.85 Million Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Burlington Stores worth $17,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 37.0% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $65,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $65,000.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $225.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.10 and a beta of 0.72. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $250.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.21.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total value of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,560.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BURL. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.54.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

