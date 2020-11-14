Raymond James & Associates Has $17.65 Million Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,281 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Peloton Interactive worth $17,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $617,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.96.

In related news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 132,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $10,741,498.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 20,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total transaction of $2,633,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,072,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 999,684 shares of company stock valued at $91,930,576 over the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $100.79 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $139.75. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.12.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

