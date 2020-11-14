Raymond James & Associates Has $17.20 Million Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.26% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $17,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $701,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 2,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $100,360.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,413.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,203 shares of company stock valued at $954,150. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IONS. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

IONS stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.44 and a beta of 1.44. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.16. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.14 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

