Raymond James & Associates Has $17.11 Million Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 972,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 98,218 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TELUS were worth $17,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TELUS by 104.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,051,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,368 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,861,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,129,000 after purchasing an additional 65,607 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,418,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,248,000 after purchasing an additional 438,854 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 70.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 276,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 113,669 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in TELUS by 13.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,962,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $167,101,000 after buying an additional 1,152,291 shares during the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TU. Barclays assumed coverage on TELUS in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded TELUS to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded TELUS from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of TU opened at $18.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. TELUS’s payout ratio is 80.91%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

