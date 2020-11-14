Raymond James & Associates Has $16.32 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,909 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $16,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,182,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,782,000 after buying an additional 451,799 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,214,000 after acquiring an additional 17,875 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,139,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 911,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,893,000 after buying an additional 107,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

Shares of BAH opened at $87.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $89.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

