Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $15,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $149.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.78. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $156.82.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

In related news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

