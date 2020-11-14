Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 424,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,833 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $16,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNN. FMR LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,165,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,900 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.8% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,030,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,010,000 after purchasing an additional 445,535 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 36.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,206,000 after purchasing an additional 162,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 99.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 294,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 147,225 shares during the last quarter. 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average is $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $52.26.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

