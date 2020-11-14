Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,231 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.30% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $17,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 178.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 873.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of RDVY opened at $36.60 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $36.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93.

