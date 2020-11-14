Raymond James & Associates Cuts Holdings in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 867,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,450 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.44% of World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $16,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 51.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,838,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,946 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 8,551,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,775,000 after buying an additional 1,109,358 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,091,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,487,000 after buying an additional 946,939 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,302,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,658,000 after buying an additional 1,327,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,543.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,667,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,143,000 after buying an additional 2,504,852 shares during the last quarter.

GLDM stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43. World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63.

