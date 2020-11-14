Raymond James & Associates Acquires 9,824 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $16,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WST. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WST opened at $290.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.53 and a twelve month high of $305.00. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WST shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Zenner acquired 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,661.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,921.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

