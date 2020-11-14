Raymond James & Associates Acquires 37,689 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 500,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,689 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $16,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000.

SPHD stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54.

