Raymond James Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INE. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$24.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.61.

INE opened at C$23.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$24.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.67. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

In other news, Director Ross J. Beaty sold 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.70, for a total value of C$23,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,349,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,280,395.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -114.04%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

