Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $25.82.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.76 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,043.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 71,188 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,863 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

