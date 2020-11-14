Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications Increased by BWS Financial (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report issued on Monday, November 9th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.02%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $59.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 424.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 434,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,397,000 after purchasing an additional 351,403 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 318.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 232,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 177,198 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 327.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 167,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 128,549 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 30.91%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

