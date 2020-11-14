Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Barings BDC, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Barings BDC in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barings BDC’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 57.90%.

BBDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barings BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.85.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.50 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 14.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 14.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 12.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 7.6% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

