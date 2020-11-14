Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) Issued By National Bank Financial

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZZZ. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) stock opened at C$24.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.53. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.75 and a 12-month high of C$26.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.27. The stock has a market cap of $884.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25.

In related news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total transaction of C$163,551.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$194,178.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

