Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for StarTek, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:SRT)

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for StarTek in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. B. Riley also issued estimates for StarTek’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. StarTek had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE SRT opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.96. StarTek has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRT. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of StarTek by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 45,365 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StarTek during the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of StarTek by 286.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 37,640 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of StarTek by 93.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 29,549 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of StarTek during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

