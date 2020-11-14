Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Simon Property Group, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Simon Property Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s FY2021 earnings at $9.59 EPS.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Truist lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

NYSE SPG opened at $74.70 on Thursday. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $154.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.03 and a 200-day moving average of $65.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,408,000 after buying an additional 64,887 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 32,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

