Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fox Factory in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FOXF. CJS Securities raised shares of Fox Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Fox Factory stock opened at $85.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.95. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $113.41.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.48 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $118,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 36,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $3,900,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,085.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,388 shares of company stock worth $11,812,677 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,224,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,304,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,633,000 after acquiring an additional 370,192 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,154,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 4,239.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after acquiring an additional 289,110 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

