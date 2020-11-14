Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Boosted by B. Riley

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Banc of California in a report released on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.03 million, a PE ratio of -68.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $19.12.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.98 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Banc of California’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS.

In other Banc of California news, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $50,946.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $111,122.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,462.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 41,292 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 14.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 880,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 113,500 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 5.0% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 611,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 29,360 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 6.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 550,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 35,171 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 501,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

