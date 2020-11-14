Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) Issued By B. Riley

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for ClearPoint Neuro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $8.91.

ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearPoint Neuro stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 1.00% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

