Provident Bancorp (PVBC) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ: PVBC) is one of 116 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Provident Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.41, indicating that their average stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Provident Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Provident Bancorp pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 36.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.7% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Provident Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Provident Bancorp Competitors 964 1983 1427 104 2.15

Provident Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.97%. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 10.41%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Provident Bancorp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $55.65 million $10.81 million 16.13 Provident Bancorp Competitors $864.98 million $115.12 million 13.18

Provident Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Provident Bancorp. Provident Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp 17.82% 7.45% 0.95% Provident Bancorp Competitors 12.04% 4.92% 0.70%

Summary

Provident Bancorp rivals beat Provident Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

