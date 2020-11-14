Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Stake Boosted by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.17% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $36.01 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $237.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PBH. CIBC lifted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

