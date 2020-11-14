PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 92.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,569,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,387,000 after buying an additional 1,237,539 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of PPL by 363.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,386,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,716,000 after buying an additional 1,087,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,229,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,208,000 after buying an additional 990,355 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 12,869.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,077,000 after buying an additional 903,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,220,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,226,000 after buying an additional 816,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

