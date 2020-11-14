Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey anticipates that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PLYM opened at $13.30 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.80).

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,389.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 53.3% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 555.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter valued at $49,000.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

