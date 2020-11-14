Pistol Bay Mining Inc. (PST.V) (CVE:PST) Shares Down 14.3%

Pistol Bay Mining Inc. (PST.V) (CVE:PST)’s stock price traded down 14.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 331,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 555,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.

Pistol Bay Mining Inc. (PST.V) Company Profile (CVE:PST)

Pistol Bay Mining Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and other base metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the 100% optioned properties in Confederation Lake volcanogenic massive sulphide greenstone belt, which include the Garnet Lake/Arrow Zone claims; Dixie 17, 18, 19 claims; Fredart and Copperlode claims; Joy North claims; Lucky 7 claim; AurCrest claim; and Mitchell, Gerry Lake, and Karas Lake claims located in Ontario.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Pistol Bay Mining Inc. (PST.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pistol Bay Mining Inc. (PST.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.