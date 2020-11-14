Piper Sandler Weighs in on Merit Medical Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sidoti upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

MMSI opened at $51.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.03. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $60,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,308,000 after purchasing an additional 100,151 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 42.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at $297,000.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.