Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of GreenSky in a report released on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GreenSky’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get GreenSky alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on GreenSky in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on GreenSky in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on GreenSky in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $3.65 on Thursday. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $665.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). GreenSky had a net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $142.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 2,187.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,466,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after buying an additional 2,358,915 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 5,291,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,494,000 after buying an additional 1,191,331 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,197,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 942,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 379,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,196,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after buying an additional 253,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.