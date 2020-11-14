Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sysco in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SYY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Edward Jones raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.22.

Sysco stock opened at $71.54 on Thursday. Sysco has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,647 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.0% during the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 24,379,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,602,000 after acquiring an additional 703,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 352.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 135.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,679 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.6% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,011,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,053,000 after acquiring an additional 265,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

