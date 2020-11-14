Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.41% of Photronics worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Photronics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 449,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Photronics by 13.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Photronics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 28,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 174.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 85,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $11.24 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $738.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.90 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Photronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $113,740.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,831.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,407.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,890 shares of company stock valued at $250,794. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

