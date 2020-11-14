Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (BKM.V) (CVE:BKM) Shares Gap Down to $1.69

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (BKM.V) (CVE:BKM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.69, but opened at $1.50. Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (BKM.V) shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.83.

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (BKM.V) (CVE:BKM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interest in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

