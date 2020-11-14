Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,852 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $16,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,834,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,844,000 after purchasing an additional 607,517 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 715.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 29,094 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,685,000.

Shares of BATS PTNQ opened at $50.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.08. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

