P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Downgraded by Danske

Danske lowered shares of P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKFKF opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.89. P/F Bakkafrost has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $78.30.

P/F Bakkafrost Company Profile

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products under the Bakkafrost and HavsbrÃºn brands in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fish Farming FO; Fish Farming SCT; Value Added Products; and Fishmeal, Fish Oil, and Fish Feed.

