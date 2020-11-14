P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Downgraded by Danske

Danske lowered shares of P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS BKFKF opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.89. P/F Bakkafrost has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $78.30.
P/F Bakkafrost Company Profile
