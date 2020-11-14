Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,742 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Owens Corning were worth $16,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 56.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $71.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.76. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 19th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $213,638.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,270 shares of company stock worth $1,606,361. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

