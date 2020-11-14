Oppenheimer Weighs in on Mueller Water Products, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MWA has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $11.67 on Thursday. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 116.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,077,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 25,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $286,704.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,719 shares in the company, valued at $863,458.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 36.07%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

