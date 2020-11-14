Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for WhiteHorse Finance in a report released on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $14.43.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 93.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 21,319 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 93,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 57,184 shares in the last quarter.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

