Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westport Fuel Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.86.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,082,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,635 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,165,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 474,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 108,867 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 401,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

