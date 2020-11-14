Open Lending Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Open Lending in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Open Lending’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get Open Lending alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Open Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Open Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter worth about $371,000. Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter worth about $533,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 16.9% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Open Lending by 147.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 19,217 shares during the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.