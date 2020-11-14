Norman Payson Sells 16,500 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,462,329.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 4th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $440,715.00.
- On Wednesday, October 28th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $414,645.00.
- On Wednesday, October 21st, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $448,305.00.
- On Wednesday, October 14th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $479,160.00.
- On Thursday, October 8th, Norman Payson sold 33,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $917,070.00.
- On Thursday, October 1st, Norman Payson sold 33,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $961,290.00.
- On Wednesday, September 23rd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $446,820.00.
- On Wednesday, September 16th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $476,025.00.
- On Wednesday, September 9th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $470,910.00.
- On Wednesday, September 2nd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $477,015.00.
PGNY stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Progyny by 27.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 96.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 116,516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.