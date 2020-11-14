Norman Payson Sells 16,500 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,462,329.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 4th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $440,715.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $414,645.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $448,305.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $479,160.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Norman Payson sold 33,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $917,070.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Norman Payson sold 33,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $961,290.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $446,820.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $476,025.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $470,910.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $477,015.00.

PGNY stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Progyny by 27.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 96.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 116,516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

