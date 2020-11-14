Nord/LB Analysts Give Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) a €140.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HNR1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €152.16 ($179.01).

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €146.00 ($171.76) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €130.70 and its 200-day moving average price is €142.53. Hannover Rück SE has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

