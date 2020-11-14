Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) (FRA:PBB) a €7.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) (FRA:PBB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.02 ($10.61).

PBB stock opened at €7.29 ($8.58) on Wednesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG has a 1 year low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 1 year high of €15.46 ($18.19). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.09.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

